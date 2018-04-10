

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.(AMZN) and Whole Foods Market launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Los Angeles.



The company noted that prime members across greater Los Angeles and Orange County - along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente, Pasadena to the North and Yorba Linda to the East - can shop through Prime Now for bestselling items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market.



The service first launched in February 2018 and is now available in seven cities with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout the rest of the year.



Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. A wide selection of alcohol - including beer, wine and spirits - is also available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.



