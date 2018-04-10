

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - NIKE Inc. (NKE) said it has acquired Invertex Ltd., a leading computer vision firm based in Tel Aviv, Israel, as it continues to strengthen its digital technology and talent as part of its Consumer Direct Offense. The team will focus on building groundbreaking innovations to help Nike serve millions of members around the globe.



David Bleicher, CEO of Invertex, said, 'Nike's connection to and understanding of their consumer is unsurpassed and we look forward to joining their team to help drive the Consumer Direct Offense.'



