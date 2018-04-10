

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xiaopeng Motors, which counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Foxconn Technology Group among its investors, plans to raise 17 billion yuan or $2.7 billion in funds this year as the Chinese car startup seeks to take on rivals in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported.



The company plans to start pre-sales of its first model, the G3 crossover, by the end of this month, founder He Xiaopeng reportedly said. He didn't elaborate on the fundraising plans.



Alibaba and Foxconn led a round of fundraising by Xiaopeng, investing 2.2 billion yuan, the carmaker said in January. That put the total investment as of end-January at 5 billion yuan.



