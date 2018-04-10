Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the corporate banking industry. A renowned corporate banking service provider wanted to distinguish their products and advertising campaigns to appeal to the most profitable customer segments.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solutions help organizations divide the potential customers into specific segments and offer more personalized services to the customers."

With the declining revenues, increasing competition, and swelling regulatory costs, the corporate banking market is planning to streamline operations to expand their overall service competence. Also, major corporate banking companies are redefining their business models to increase the movement of data to improve pricing, extract savings, and manage potential risks. With the persistent growth of innovations, prominent corporate banking companies should consider adoption of digitization to stay relevant and open new avenues for sustainability and maintain reliability in their service offerings.

The market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to comprehend and recognize the latest banking industry trends and build a customer marketing mix to meet the growing demands of the target audience.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the current banking industry trends

Segment their customers on the basis of needs, priorities, and common interests

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Allocating resources to personalize their marketing campaigns

Targeting each potential customer individually and in a cost-effective manner

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

