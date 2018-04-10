

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK) reported that, in the first three months of 2018, the Group recorded sales of 1.31 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 5.0% on a like-for-like basis, and 5.4% in Swiss francs compared to the previous year.



The Fragrance Division recorded sales of 604 million francs, a growth of 5.7% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 4.9% in Swiss francs. The Flavour Division reported sales of 704 million francs, an increase of 4.5% on a like-for-like basis and 5.8% in Swiss francs. Including Vika B.V., acquired in September 2017, the growth was 7.0% in local currency.



Looking forward, Givaudan reaffirmed its 2020 ambition to create further value through profitable, responsible growth. As part of the company's 2020 strategy, Givaudan also seeks to create value through targeted acquisitions. The Group aims to outpace the market with 4-5% sales growth and a free cash flow of 12-17% of sales, both measured as an average over the five-year period of its strategic cycle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX