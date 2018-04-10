

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 1.2 percent increase in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since December 2016, when prices had risen the same 1.0 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also moderated to 1.0 percent in March from 1.3 percent in February. Meanwhile, it was forecast to rise to 1.8 percent.



