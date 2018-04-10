Funding Used to Advance Clinical Pipeline and Strengthen Product Portfolio

Promethera Biosciences SA a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced that it raised EUR 9.3 million (approx. USD 11.5 million) through the issuance of convertible bonds to existing and new investors. Major existing shareholders renewed their commitment and participated in the convertible bonds issued. New Japanese investors subscribing the bonds were Shibuya Corporation and Shinsei Corporate Investment. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the progression of Promethera's clinical pipeline and to continue expanding the company's research and development activities in addressing liver disease indications with significant unmet medical need such as acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), nonalcoholic steatohepatits (NASH) and fibrosis.

"This investment affirms the importance of finding effective and innovative cures for ACLF and NASH and validates Promethera's product development strategy. We will use the proceeds to accelerate and broaden our clinical development activities in these programs. Additionally, as demonstrated by our transaction with Baliopharm, we will look in a disciplined matter at ways to strengthen our product portfolio with complementary assets and approaches," commented John Tchelingerian, PhD, President CEO of Promethera Biosciences SA.

Promethera separately announced today that it has acquired Baliopharm AG, a Swiss therapeutic antibody developer. The transaction complements Promethera's pipeline with an innovative antibody drug candidate that specifically binds to the tumor-necrosis factor receptor 1 (TNF-R1). Combining this novel therapeutic strategy with Promethera's unique liver cell-based therapies could provide improved treatment option for patients suffering from Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other severe liver diseases.

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera is a global innovator in severe liver diseases and the leader in liver cell-based medicines whose mission is to help overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody technologies to complement and diversify our therapeutic options.

We are a team of international experts operating out of R&D and GMP facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Durham, NC, USA.

Promethera, HepaStem, H2stem, Cytonet, Heparesc are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

