Clinical benefits of JAZZ to be presented in a workshop on restoring sagittal alignment

Regulatory News:

Implanet (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is announcing its participation at the next Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) course in Bordeaux. JAZZ will be presented in a workshop on restoring sagittal alignment.

Implanet will participate in the first course of the year held by the SRS in conjunction with EUROSPINE, which will run from April 12 to 14, 2018 at the Centre de Congrès Cité Mondiale in Bordeaux.

The course on "Current Concepts in Spine Deformity" will host surgeons from around the world.

Dr. Kariman Abelin-Genevois will lead the "Influence of Band Connectors on Sagittal Alignment Restoration" workshop at 5:15pm on Thursday April 12 in the Brasilia 3 room. Implanet's JAZZ platform will be featured in this workshop.

Come and meet Implanet's team at Stand #3 in the Exhibition Hall.

Next press release: First-quarter 2018 revenues on Tuesday April 24, 2018

About Scoliosis Research Society (SRS)

Founded in 1966, the Scoliosis Research Society is a society aimed at fostering optimal care for all patients with spinal deformities. Furthermore to its annual conference, the SRS coordinates regional courses to meet orthopaedics and neurosurgeons' needs, who have undergone specialized training and who are performing spinal surgery and have an interest in surgery treatment and non-surgical treatment of patients with spinal deformities. This regional course is the first of the year 2018 out of a total of 5 courses, and should gather 55 spine specialists.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006409/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

CEO

investors@implanet.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Julie Coulot, +33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

implanet@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

implanet@newcap.eu

or

AlphaBronze

US-Investor Relations

Pascal Nigen, +1 917 385 21 60

implanet@alphabronze.net