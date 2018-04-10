sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,90 Euro		-0,21
-2,08 %
WKN: A0RM1C ISIN: ZAE000132577 Ticker-Symbol: 5VD 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,07
10,27
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTELSAT SA
INTELSAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTELSAT SA4,12+4,57 %
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED9,90-2,08 %