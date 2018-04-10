Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite solutions, announced that Vodacom Business Nigeria has signed an agreement for satellite services to expand its enterprise broadband networks and enable new and enhanced services throughout West Africa.

Under a new multi-year agreement, Vodacom Business Nigeria will utilize the satellite services on Intelsat 35e to deliver fast, high-quality and resilient broadband connectivity to the banking, oil and gas, and enterprise sectors across West Africa. In addition, the improved performance, efficiency and lower total cost of ownership delivered by Intelsat 35e, the fifth of the Intelsat EpicNG satellites, will enable Vodacom Business Nigeria to further enhance the services being offered to its existing customers in Nigeria; expand its offerings in the enterprise and Internet of Things sectors; as well as extend broadband connectivity in Nigeria.

"Everyone understands the power of connectivity, but it can be difficult to reach certain locations across Africa," Lanre Kolade, Managing Director, Vodacom Business Nigeria said. "By integrating Intelsat's satellite services into our network, we are able to rapidly deploy our broadband network into new areas across West Africa and deliver fast, affordable internet access today. This means that people in the communities that we serve will gain access to services that will provide real benefits such as: business connectivity, news updates, improved quality of services in healthcare, banking and education, in addition to promoting economic development of these communities. All these will be made possible following the newly signed agreement with Intelsat, which is to further improve on Vodacom Business Nigeria's current satellite capabilities and reach."

"Intelsat EpicNG enables higher data rate applications and smaller terminals, enabling our customers to expand the applications that can be provided," Brian Jakins, Intelsat's Regional Vice President, Africa Sales, said. "This means enterprises can expand into new regions and take advantage of business opportunities regardless of where they occur. And with the improved performance delivered by Intelsat EpicNG, Vodacom Business Nigeria's customers will experience an improved quality of service as soon as the service is deployed. This positions Vodacom Business Nigeria for bigger operational and business success, and demonstrates that Intelsat is the partner of choice for network operators that want to deliver growth for their end users and the latest services for the population."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Vodacom Business Nigeria

Vodacom Business Nigeria, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, is a leading pan-African corporate connectivity and telecommunications provider. Vodacom Business works in partnership with the continent's largest businesses in sectors including oil and gas, retail, banking, mining, distribution, and tourism; helping them stay connected across Africa, and to the rest of the world.

Vodacom Business' core infrastructure connects over 580 million people, across more than 40 African countries and includes over 50 satellite transponders, 24 dedicated teleports and access to multiple sub-sea cable landing ports. By utilizing on-the-ground support, Vodacom Business provides system integration and maintenance, high-speed Internet services, Pan-African data networks, enterprise voice, wireless broadband and international VPNs.

Vodacom Business' mission is to build the future of African communications through continued investment in infrastructure, products and services, creating the best value for its customers and the communities in which it operates.

