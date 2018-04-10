Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2018 results on April 27, 2018

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

April 10, 2018 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2018 results on April 27, 2018

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-March 2018 results on Friday, April 27, 2018 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (https://www.kemira.com/company/investors/).



The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 7479 0360

SE +46 8 5033 6573

UK +44 330 336 9104

US +1 323 794 2095



Conference id: 633021



For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

