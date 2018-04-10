

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 6.1% year-over-year for the month of March to 22.60 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 25.73 billion, up 2.8%. Load factor was 87.8%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 8.0 million, up 5.4% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France, KLM, HOP!), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers rose 5.2% year-over-year to 20.72 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 2.2% to 23.73 billion. Load factor was 87.3%, an increase of 2.5 percentage points. Number of passengers were 6.9 million, up 4.2% from previous year.



