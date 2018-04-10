

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 93 million in February from EUR 100 million in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also decreased from EUR 223 million in January.



Both exports and imports surged by 15.0 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively in February from last year.



Exports to non-EU countries advanced notably by 33.0 percent annually in February and those to EU countries rose by 8.0 percent.



