

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Non-Executive Director Share Option Update



Oxford, UK, 10 April 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, announces that its Non- Executive Directors have surrendered share options as described in the table below.



The Non-Executive Directors chose to surrender the 2015 options in order to advance the Company's objective of meeting best UK corporate governance practice, which favours non-performance remuneration, such as restricted stock units, for Non-Executive Directors. The surrendered share options were awarded in June 2015 and had not yet vested.



The remaining outstanding share options indicated in the table have vested, and the Non-Executive Directors who hold those options have stated an intention to exercise them in full when an appropriate trading window opens during the current financial year.



+-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ | | | Number of options| Number of| | | | Surrendered|Outstanding Options| | | | | held| +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Frank Armstrong |Non-Executive | 50,000| 37,500| | |Chairman | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Barry Price |Non-Executive | 25,000| 31,481| | |Director | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Stephen Davies |Non-Executive | 25,000| 17,500| | |Director | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Leopoldo Zambeletti|Non-Executive | 25,000| Nil| | |Director | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Valerie Andrews |Non-Executive | 25,000| Nil| | |Director | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |David Wurzer |Non-Executive | 25,000| Nil| | |Director | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



