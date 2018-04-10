

London, 10 April 2018 - EastPharma (EAST LI), today announces that the Annual General Meeting is to be held at 10.00 am on 16 May 2018 at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.



The formal notice of the Meeting and agenda for the Meeting are provided below and audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 is available for viewing on the company's website www.eastpharma.com.



EastPharma Ltd - a company active in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Turkey and in other regional markets; for further information please visit www.eastpharma.com.



