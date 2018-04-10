

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Tuesday as investors digest comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping on measures planned to further open up the world's second-largest economy.



Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia, Xi said that China does not seek trade surplus and has a genuine desire to increase imports and achieve greater balance of international payments under the current account.



Asian stocks reversed early losses to edge higher after Xi outlined measures to 'significantly' lower import tariffs for autos and other products and improve the investment environment for international companies.



Benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong and Japan are up between half a percent and 1.4 percent.



Gold held steady and the dollar gained ground versus the yen while oil traded firm after rising more than 2 percent on Monday.



On the data front, like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom surged 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, the British Retail Consortium said. That topped expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in February.



Industrial output figures from France and Italy are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks gave up some early gains to end slightly higher amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.



The initial optimism over Donald Trump's conciliatory tone faded after it emerged that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is under federal investigation for possible bank fraud.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.



European stocks ended little changed on Monday after the Trump administration imposed a raft of harsh new sanctions against Russia and warned of an imminent U.S. military response to chemical weapons use in Syria.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 0.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.



