

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UBM (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) and Informa (INFMF.PK, INF.L) reported that regulatory clearances have now been received from China's Ministry of Commerce, the German Federal Cartel Office and The Turkish Competition Authority, in relation to Informa's recommended offer for UBM. Engagement with the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is underway.



The companies remain confident of completion of the deal by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



