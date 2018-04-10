Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: DA and InVMA Complete integration of KeyScaler and AssetMinder 10-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 April 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") DA and InVMA Complete integration of KeyScaler and AssetMinder Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), notes today's joint update from Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding, and InVMA, an IoT systems integrator and managed service provider in which Tern has a 50% holding. Further to the announcement dated 24 January 2018, DA's KeyScaler technology has now been fully integrated with InVMA's AssetMinder and is available to customers. This enhanced product strengthens both companies' positions as providers of IoT security products and services. AssetMinder integrated with KeyScaler showcases a market leading microservices platform utilising PTC's ThingWorx IoT platform. This offers customers a secure system which solves the fundamental challenges of remote equipment monitoring. The benefits for customers include: ? Secure device onboarding ? End-to-end data crypto ? Dynamic session based key generation ? Policy based encryption ? Full PKI/certificate lifecycle management ? ThingWorx AlwaysOn protocol ? Integrity validation To view a full version of the DA announcement, please visit the DA website. Tern CEO Al Sisto said: "Given the benefits that some customers have already experienced from the integration of AssetMinder and KeyScaler, we are very pleased to see the launch of this compelling product to the wider market following completion of the integration process. Robust security is at the top of the agenda for companies looking to leverage IoT to make their businesses stronger and we believe this combined product is strongly positioned to capitalise on this. "This relationship between two of our portfolio companies comes as a result of our involvement and investment. It epitomises our proactive approach to working with companies, helping to create partnerships and initiatives for their benefit." Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5377 End of Announcement EQS News Service 672725 10-Apr-2018

April 10, 2018 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)