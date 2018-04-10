Stockholm, April 10, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Stendörren Fastigheter AB (short name: STEF B), a mid cap company within the financial sector (sub sector: real estate), today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Stendörren Fastigheter was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 21st company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Stendörren Fastigheter is a Swedish real estate company that owns, manages and develops warehouses, logistics centers, industrial facilities and office space. The company works closely with its tenants to provide practical and appropriate premises on competitive lease terms. Stendörren Fastigheter is headquartered in Stockholm and operates in the greater Stockholm and Mälardalen areas, specifically around Högdalen, Veddesta, Upplands-Bro Rosersberg, Enkoping, Flen and Eskilstuna. For more information, please visit www.stendorren.se.



"The list switch will mean a lot for Stendörren as well as for our shareholders, tenants and partners," said Fredrik Brodin, CEO of Stendörren Fastigheter AB. "To be listed at Nasdaq Stockholm opens up for more shareholders, such as institutions and funds, to invest in Stendörren and provides us with the best platform for further growth. With good and stable financial records over the last three years and the solid organization in place we are very well prepared the meet the many business opportunities we see in the market."



"We welcome Stendörren Fastigheter to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "It is exciting to see a continued flow of companies maturing and switching from Nasdaq First North to our main market, and we look forward to stand by Stendörren Fastigheter on its continued growth journey."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



