

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in February, following a 0.2 percent drop in January, which was revised from a 0.1 percent rise reported earlier.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production decreased the most by 12.6 percent over the month, followed by electrical and electronics industry with 4.3 percent fall.



Manufacturing output registered a contraction of 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent in February.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders grew 5.7 percent yearly in February, slower than previous month's 7.4 percent spike.



