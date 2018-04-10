Next-Generation UPLC Platform Designed to Keep Pace with Evolving Laboratory Requirements for Chromatographic Performance

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced today the introduction of the ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series, three new ACQUITY UltraPerformance LC (UPLC) Systems that build off of the success of Waters' industry-leading ACQUITY UPLC separations platform. By embracing a philosophy of continuous product improvement, along with customer feedback, Waters designed the new ACQUITY UPLC H-Class PLUS, H-Class PLUS Bio, and I-Class PLUS Systems for unparalleled flexibility, performance and ease-of-use. From applications as complex as peptide mapping to routine product release testing, ACQUITY UPLC is helping thousands of academic, pharmaceutical, food, and chemical industry laboratories meet their research, development and quality control objectives. ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Systems are making their industry debut at the Analytica Conference, April 10 13, in Munich, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005189/en/

Waters ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series ultra performance liquid chromatographs deliver new performance benchmarks for chromatographic separations in the scientific laboratory. (Photo: Business Wire)

"When introduced in 2004, the ACQUITY UPLC System transformed laboratory science by bringing dramatic business and scientific benefits to the analytical process. And it was met with overwhelming customer acclaim considering it had been 30 years since liquid chromatography saw such dramatic performance improvements," said Eric Grumbach, Director of Product Marketing, Chromatography Systems. "At Waters, innovation is about more than just performance. It's about listening to the customer and continuously pushing our LC technology forward to find faster, simpler, and better ways to support the work that they do."

The ACQUITY UPLC H-Class PLUS and H-Class PLUS Bio Systems are quaternary UPLC systems designed for high-resolution, high-sensitivity separations of complex samples with the flexibility and robustness to run all modes of chromatography ion exchange, size exclusion, hydrophilic interaction, hydrophobic interaction, and reversed phase independent of the type or size chromatographic column particle the method specifies. These systems are especially well-suited as an inlet to mass spectrometry, for streamlined method development, and for routine analysis laboratories running HPLC, UHPLC or UPLC analytical methods.

The ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS System is a binary UPLC system designed to generate ultra-efficient, narrow peaks and to improve the sensitivity of optical detection or mass spectrometry. With industry-leading, ultra-low dispersion and delay volumes, it is an ideal system for laboratories seeking the highest chromatographic resolution and productivity possible in a UPLC system.

The ACQUITY UPLC H-Class PLUS, H-Class PLUS Bio, and I-Class PLUS replace the Waters ACQUITY UPLC H-Class, ACQUITY UPLC H-Class Bio and ACQUITY UPLC I-Class Systems in Waters product line. The foundational enhancements made to the ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series will not affect the analytical results for well-established, validated LC methods developed with the ACQUITY UPLC H-Class, H-Class Bio and I-Class Systems. For laboratories that wish to extend the lifecycle of their investment in previously-installed systems, Waters is offering ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Usability and Performance Enhancement Kits.

For more information: www.waters.com/plus

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for nearly 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 31 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, ACQUITY, UPLC, ACQUITY UltraPerformance LC, and UltraPerformance LC are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005189/en/

Contacts:

Waters Corporation

Brian Murphy, 508-482-2614

Public Relations Manager

brian_j_murphy@waters.com