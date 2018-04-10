Synthace's Antha Software Makes Gilson's PIPETMAX More Flexible and Easier to Use

Analytica 2018 attendees will get a sneak peak of Antha software integrated with PIPETMAX, a collaboration between Gilson and Synthace launching this summer. The software connects Gilson's automated liquid handling platform, PIPETMAX, to the cloud and will make it easier to design and reproduce experiments.

Antha will help PIPETMAX users create, edit and run their automated liquid handling methods using an intuitive drag-and-drop visual interface. By designing protocols with Antha software, researchers can easily share highly optimized methods and practices with others, cutting out the time-intensive and often frustrating process of deducing protocols from research papers.

The software will offer a variety of pre-built basic liquid handling tasks such as transfers, dilutions, and master mix preparation, as well as more sophisticated sample and method data management. It can import Gilson labware files, create custom tasks for specific cases, and run the PIPETMAX remotely. As Antha is a cloud-based platform, researchers will be able to design these methods from anywhere they have access to a web-connected computer.

For added convenience and traceability, users will be able to import and export sample and plate data. Antha can interpret sample lists that need to be imported for normalization, qPCR prep, reformatting, and other operations. Analytica 2018 attendees can demo the Antha software at Booth 327 (Hall B1).

For more information, please visit www.synthace.com/antha.

About Gilson

Gilson is a family owned global manufacturer of sample management and purification solutions for the life sciences industry. We help researchers advance the pace of discovery by creating easy-to-use lab devices that improve reproducibility and traceability. Since 1957, we've been developing innovative products, such as the first continuously adjustable-volume pipette, PIPETMAN. By partnering closely with the scientific community, we have advanced our portfolio offerings, adding automated pipetting systems and chromatography instruments, plus intuitive software management capabilities. Backed by worldwide R&D, service, and support, Gilson strives to enable verifiable science and to make lab life easier for our customers.

About Synthace

Based in London, Synthace is developing Antha, a language and software platform specifically for biology that lets researchers aim higher and achieve better results, faster. Antha is designed to make reproducible and scalable workflows that can be readily edited and shared, and easily automated on labs' existing equipment. In 2016, the World Economic Forum included Synthace in its selection of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers that are helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005242/en/

Contacts:

Gilson, Inc.

Suzanne Restaino

608-828-3259

srestaino@gilson.com

or

CG Life

Ben Marcus

312-997-2436

bmarcus@cglife.com