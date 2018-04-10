Technology company simPRO's ongoing mission to help businesses increase productivity and profitability has taken a giant leap forward with the launch of their latest SMS-based job management system plans.

As cloud-based job management technology increases its penetration into the UK trade services industry, simPRO's SMS plans give businesses the ability to use mobile devices in the job process without having to worry about added service providers and logistics.

Customer service is improved by sending regular SMS updates on work progress and staff can be alerted to new jobs or requests, meeting or project reminders, whether they are on site or in the office.

simPRO Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Eastgate said we are living in an age where technology is continuously disrupting the way we do business making it harder every day for us to imagine how we operated without it.

"Our SMS services run from simPRO, by simPRO, cutting the need for third party providers, which means a dramatic reduction in administrative stress and cost," he said.

Short message service plans in the United Kingdom cater to all business needs ranging from small to large packages. Starting from just £6 per month, businesses can choose plans that allow SMS anywhere from 110 to 1,250 messages.

"The range of SMS packages simPRO provides means businesses can choose the right deal to suit their communication needs," Mr Eastgate said.

simPRO's SMS services gives businesses an appropriate platform to communicate on a smaller and more mobile scale, providing a more streamlined channel compared to conversations over the phone or emails.

simPRO has helped more than 4,000 trade and field service companies worldwide to improve their business by working smarter not harder. Their job management software streamlines everyday processes to increase profits and improve productivity. simPRO includes fortnightly software updates and regular add-on offers so businesses can stay ahead of the curve.

https://www.simpro.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005689/en/

Contacts:

simPRO Software Group

Belinda Kelly

Mob: +61 455 087 200

PR & Communications Manager

belinda.kelly@simpro.co

or

RG Communications

Ben Ready

+61 415 743 838

Managing Director

ben@rgcommunications.com.au