Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 3 May 2018 at 1 p.m. CET.
The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached hereto.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Larnaca, 10 April 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire