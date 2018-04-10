Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 3 May 2018 at 1 p.m. CET.

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached hereto.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 10 April 2018

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of Annual General Meeting - 3 May 2018 (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2182963/843108.pdf)



