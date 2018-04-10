Real estate investment trust RDI on Tuesday said it had exchanged contracts for the disposal of the City Point office building in Leeds to West Midlands Pension Fund for £26.05m. The sale price represented a net initial yield of 5.8% and a 15.3% premium to the last reported market value. The geared internal rate of return over the investment period was more than 20%, RDI said. The 5,699 sqm (61,379 sqft) office was originally acquired as part of the company's AUK Portfolio acquisition in March ...

