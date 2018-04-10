Global engineering group Cavotec has won a breakthrough order for its next-generation aircraft ground cooling systems. The order is a key part of a major modernisation project at Bahrain International Airport set to substantially increase passenger capacity. The project highlights Cavotec's leading role in the development of Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) systems for the global aviation market. The scope of this turnkey project includes the design, engineering, installation, testing and commissioning of Cavotec Sub-Freezing Dual Blower DX Arctic PCA units, as well as delivery of in-ground pit systems that reduce the number of vehicles required to service aircraft. The order is valued at more than EUR 8 million. The modernisation programme incorporates the addition of a mix of contact gates and remote stands, the construction of new terminal buildings, and the redevelopment of existing facilities. This initial expansion phase is expected to increase annual passenger capacity from nine to 14 million. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) first ordered Sub-Z PCA systems and pit systems in 2010. These units demonstrated their capacity to cool Code F wide-body aircraft in demanding ambient conditions. The technology became the preferred solution at a number of applications across the Middle East and beyond. "BAC has renewed its trust in Cavotec to cool aircraft quickly and efficiently. Cavotec revolutionised sub-freeze cooling of aircraft with the world's first such PCA systems at Bahrain back in 2010. This is the next step in the development of these systems," says Juergen Strommer, President Airports & Industry Division at Cavotec. Cavotec has led the development of aircraft cooling technologies, and ground support equipment more broadly, for many years. It has been instrumental in supporting the development of IATA AHM 997, (Sub-freezing PCA). Cavotec is also a strategic IATA partner https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1sUD5I7TT3r3ZnDBmBgb5DDzHow01tyW0Ds7PeumuVsb52vJMvgDTEg38tSd8FoIr530SSMhvZMCYkrUf_r4A1uIfj8Y1eCn0GQMoehr9lN3k-19srwI2XgWwfnqFIgRHyNIyyzHlEN00bigVLlRnA== . There are currently several thousand Cavotec PCA units in operation worldwide -- in hot and cold climates -- in use with a wide variety of aircraft, enhancing passenger comfort, improving operational efficiency, and reducing environmental impact. With their long-standing presence in the region, Cavotec engineers have extensive experience of the engineering requirements typical of local -- and highly variable -- ambient conditions, including sandstorms, early morning humidity, and dry, hot air towards the middle of the day. Cavotec also provides a comprehensive range of aftersales services that support customers throughout systems' lifetime. In addition to PCA, Cavotec manufactures a full range of GSE including 400Hz power, wet services, (portable, blue water, and sewage), and fuelling systems -- much of which is installed in in-ground pits and tunnel systems that reduce the number of vehicles required to service aircraft. Learn more here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Jz22RaP0ohHbcI33tbv8wq8Flf7ya9Ph_9AASZdhb2HZf__qYcR-_oth_QMrmqB6_rcse-yWv7q83xjslMt90MOS7P7i6pXzywFeyqlt1Vk= . ENDS For further details please contact: Johan Hähnel Investor Relations Manager Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FJF-MVmmmMjU6mt32cu-uSGC5YCBn4i4BWis-MGbLR3c3BZXym9yGnkBceRvK8jVozy3_mU_Jd7P_Q1QbdZlKk5Ul5rau2w4d6c8F08oWp0= About Cavotec Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=iWxNYC6ehDpFMU_7ddsSqFUG0A3DM4fymtK7tpJULK7J_8WXc_x8brfJykcEgibKC6oGQyLavrNF_mPsYwPaCQ== cavotec.com. The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 10 April 2018, 09:00 CEST.

April 10, 2018 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)