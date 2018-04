TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASX) reported Tuesday that its net revenues increased in U.S. dollar terms for the month of March 2018 as well as in the first-quarter.



In March 2018, net revenues rose 3.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms to $766 million from $740 million from last year. Sequentially, net revenues climbed 17.6 percent from November.



In New Taiwan dollars, monthly net revenues decreased 1.7 percent to NT$22.37 billion from last year. But, Net revenues were up 17.7 percent sequentially.



The company's net revenues for the first quarter in US dollar were $2.21 billion, up 3.8 percent from last year and down 20.7 percent sequentially.



In New Taiwan dollars, first-quarter net revenues decreased 2.4 percent to NT$64.97 billion. Net revenues were down 22.6 percent sequentially.



