

France's industrial production recovered in February, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a 1.8 percent fall in January. This was the fastest growth in four months but slower than the expected increase of 1.4 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output decreased unexpectedly by 0.6 percent after easing 1 percent in January. Output was forecast to grow 0.7 percent.



In construction, output advanced 2.8 percent on month, reversing prior month's 7.5 percent decline. Mining and quarrying output surged 11.5 percent.



In three months to February, industrial and manufacturing output decreased 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



