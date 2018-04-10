

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in more than a year, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in March, just below the 0.6 percent rise in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since December 2016, when prices had risen the same 0.5 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.0 percent annually in March and clothing and footwear prices went up by 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in March after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX