

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 1.3544 against the franc, 1.4157 against the dollar and 0.8705 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3504, 1.4120 and a session's low of 0.8722, respectively.



The pound advanced to a 2-month high of 151.63 against the yen, off its early low of 150.71.



The pound is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the franc, 1.44 against the dollar, 0.86 against the euro and 156.00 against the yen.



