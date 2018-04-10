Online printer offers a wide range of new products with customised textile printing

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, which also includes the well-known brand print24.com, has expanded its textile range with numerous products and new categories, thus offering 25,000 new possibilities to personalise textiles.

In addition to the well-known classics such as T-shirts, Hoodies and Jackets, print24.com now offers a huge selection of customisable textile products within categories such as "leisure wear", "work clothing", "sports clothing" and "home fabrics". These include Baseball caps, Beanies, Work trousers, Aprons, Sports bags, Jerseys, Towels, Bathrobes and many other products. Furthermore, the full-range supplier now offers optimised shipping options which can be used to order textile products with different designs and sizes together and save shipping costs!

With the expansion of its textile portfolio, the online print shop now also allows clubs, restaurants, hotels and other sectors the opportunity to order personalised clothing conveniently online. print24.com not only uses classic direct-to-garment printing, digital transfer as well as flex and flock sublimation printing many products can also be embroidered with high-quality embroidery. Logos and slogans on Shirts, Blouses, Beanies and Vests, for example, can be turned into distinctive eye-catchers.

Fabian Frenzel, Director of Innovation/Marketing at print24.com, says: "With the large selection of different materials, finishes and colours, we offer our customers a wide range of customisation options for their textiles at advantageous prices and extremely fast delivery times!"

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard printing products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile products, photo products, large-format, promo products, advertising equipment and catering supplies.

