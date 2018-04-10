Through the new tender, Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) intends to award the contracts for the construction of three 100 MW solar plants combined with large-scale battery systems.Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) has issued the expression of interest of the tender for the construction of 300 MW of solar plants combined with storage systems it announced in early February. According to the document, the LCEC is seeking developers interested in developing between 210 MW and 300 MW of large-scale solar-plus-storage capacity across three different sites in Lebanon. "In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...