

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Limited reported that the company's application, for the renewal of consent to operate for its existing Smelter plant at Tuticorin (India), has been rejected for want of more clarifications. The company said it is evaluating further course of action.



On March 27, Vedanta Limited made a filing with the local exchange informing that the company's smelting operations at Tuticorin will be closed for approximately 15 days as part of a maintenance shutdown. The activity was previously scheduled in the month of April 2018.



The company noted that the scheduled maintenance activities is now likely to be extended due to the development.



