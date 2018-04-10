

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from a weak start to close broadly higher on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars and take other steps to further open the world's second-largest economy, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating trade conflict with the United States.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.67 percent to close at 3,190.32 after Xi sought to defuse trade tensions with the U.S. by lifting limits of foreign investment in automobile and aircraft industries. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.6 percent at 30,704 in late trade.



Japanese shares surged, led by automakers after Xi said his government would 'significantly lower' tariffs on vehicle imports this year and raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector 'as soon as possible.'



The Nikkei average rose 116.06 points or 0.54 percent to 21,794.32 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.35 percent at 1,731.94. Honda Motor rallied 2.6 percent, Toyota Motor advanced 1.4 percent and Mazda Motor added 0.8 percent.



Industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 3.3 percent and construction machinery maker Komatsu jumped 2.9 percent.



On the data front, Japan's consumer confidence held steady at the end of the first quarter, survey data from Cabinet Office showed. The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index came in at 44.3 in March, unchanged from February.



Australian shares rose sharply as higher base metal prices following positive remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping on opening up of the world's second-largest economy helped lift mining stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 48.30 points or 0.83 percent to close at 5,857 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 47.10 points or 0.80 percent at 5,951.80.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 0.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.7 percent and South32 jumped 5.1 percent. The big four banks rose between 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent.



Australia's consumer confidence weakened for the third straight time during the week ended April 8, though slightly, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed today. Another survey from National Australia Bank revealed that Australia's business conditions weakened in March from record highs.



Seoul's Kospi average reversed early losses to end 0.27 percent higher at 2,450.74 after Xi pledged a 'new phase of opening up' in his keynote address to the Boao Forum for Asia.



New Zealand shares ended modestly higher, led by healthcare and industrial stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 15.64 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 8,469.77.



The Taiwan Weighted index rose 0.3 percent. The country's foreign trade surplus increased notably in March from a year ago, as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance revealed.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 1.3 percent while benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent.



U.S. stocks gave up some early gains to end slightly higher overnight amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.



The initial optimism over Donald Trump's conciliatory tone faded after it emerged that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is under federal investigation for possible bank fraud.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX