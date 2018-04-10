Student accommodation manager and developer the Unite Group issued its quarterly property valuation of the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF) and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture (LSAV) as at 31 March on Tuesday. The FTSE 250 company said USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at £2.28bn, representing a like-for-like increase of 0.7% during the quarter. It said the portfolio comprised 25,218 beds in 71 properties across 23 university towns and cities in the UK. ...

