Informa's proposed acquisition of UBM has received a number of regulatory approvals and the companies are confident they can complete the deal by the end of the second quarter of this year. The companies said on Tuesday that clearances have now been received from China's Ministry of Commerce, the German Federal Cartel Office and the Turkish Competition Authority. Meanwhile, engagement with the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is underway. Informa struck a deal to buy UBM back in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...