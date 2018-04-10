As communicated in Exchange Notice 12/18, a consortium comprising PFA, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (DK Telekommunikation ApS) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in TDC A/S (TDC).



On April 9, 2018, DK Telekommunikation ApS announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. Accordingly, DK Telekommunikation ApS will request for a delisting of the TDC share.



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and futures contracts in TDC (TDC) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached.



