Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:
ISIN Name
DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S' observation status is removed, as the final result of Heliograph Holding GmbH's mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has been disclosed.
According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.
For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 10 April 2018.
________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672920
ISIN Name
DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S' observation status is removed, as the final result of Heliograph Holding GmbH's mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has been disclosed.
According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.
For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 10 April 2018.
________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672920