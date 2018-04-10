Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:



ISIN Name



DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen



Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S' observation status is removed, as the final result of Heliograph Holding GmbH's mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has been disclosed.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 10 April 2018.



