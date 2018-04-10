The solar park will be constructed in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra, in Spanish southern region of Andalusia. The facility will sell power to Norway-based power provider Statkraft.Baywa r.e., the renewable energy arm of German agricultural and industrial conglomerate Baywa, has secured a 15-year PPA for its 170 MW Don Rodrigo solar park, which is currently under development in Alcalá de Guadaíra, Andalusia, southern Spain. Baywa said that preliminary work on the facility has already begun, and that construction and grid-connection will be finalized by the end of this year. The solar park, ...

