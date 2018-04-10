

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and the Lion Air Group announced the airline purchased 50 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 airplane. The deal, valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices, is the largest incremental order to date of the MAX 10 variant. The order was previously listed as unidentified on the company's website.



Boeing noted that the Lion Air Group was first in the world to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order the 737 MAX 9. Last month, the group became the first to take delivery of a 737 MAX 9.



The 737 MAX 10 is the largest variant in the 737 MAX family. The airplane can seat a maximum of 230 passengers and offer airlines the lowest seat-mile cost ever in a single-aisle aircraft.



