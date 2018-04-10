Octopus Titan VCT plc
10 April 2018
Company Secretary Change
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the resignation of Nicola Board as Company Secretary and the appointment of Parisha Kanani as Company Secretary with effect from 9 April 2018.
Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520
