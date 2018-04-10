

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in February, the statistical office Istat said Tuesday.



Industrial output fell unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.8 percent decrease seen in January. Output was expected to rebound 0.8 percent in February.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to calendar adjusted 2.5 percent from 4.4 percent a month ago. The expected rate of growth was 4.7 percent.



Unadjusted industrial output grew only 2.4 percent after climbing 7.6 percent a month ago.



