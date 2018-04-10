

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,476,239.95 11.9789



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 32,705,065.13 16.5295



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,277,922.80 20.5845



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,478,516.91 19.4785



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,466,915.19 10.9338



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 80,168,679.15 10.982



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,032,217.82 12.8773



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 428,723.74 14.286



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 557,492.44 16.4924



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,127,903.79 16.7076



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,815,321.56 11.1154



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,051,133.51 17.3992



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,121,362.52 19.2655



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,585,018.85 17.5581



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,570,167.80 14.8965



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,005,875.99 15.4072



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,283,611.34 16.7614



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 855,389.44 18.6424



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,066,567.48 16.5561



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,823,406.78 10.5628



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 294,185.97 18.577



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,159,083.03 20.3687



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,544,188.07 20.8703



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,507,399.47 18.7061



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,845,450.53 18.7054



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,706,672.53 13.3619



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,192,374.76 19.1481



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,630,880.50 16.4562



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,875,520.43 11.0857



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,144,638.14 20.5287



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 191,133,028.64 16.5123



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,654,963.89 17.8105



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,469,385.80 5.3207



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,320,468.68 18.4082



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 390,349.53 15.7571



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,265,521.25 14.0565



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 403,319.70 17.8539



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 327,446.22 20.4654



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,238,931.17 20.9212



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,694,318.02 19.5297



