

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to defuse trade tensions with the U.S. by lifting limits of foreign investment in automobile and aircraft industries. He also outlined various measures to open up the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark DAX was up 135 points or 1.10 percent at 12,395 in opening deals after rising about 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Bayer jumped almost 5 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department has decided to allow the company's deal to acquire Monsanto Co., valued at more than $60 billion.



