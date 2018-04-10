AIM-quoted exploration and development company Phoenix Global Mining has expanded its land position at the Empire Mine in Idaho through the addition of 21 unpatented mining claims along the borders of its Horseshoe block. As a result of the acquisition, Phoenix's land position increased by 397 acres to the east and west, resulting in a total land package of 1,774 contiguous acres centred on the previously producing Empire and Horseshoe mines. The Horseshoe block had recorded copper, lead, zinc, ...

