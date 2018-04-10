Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech on Tuesday where he promises the Chinese government would lower tariffs on vehicle imports this year in a move to "open its economy to the world". Xi, whose speech at the Boao Forum was the first time he has appeared publicly since the trade war escalated with the US, suggested China would "significantly" lower import tariffs for cars, trim duties on other products and enforce legal intellectual property rights for foreign firms. He added that China ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...