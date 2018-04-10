

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to defuse trade tensions with the U.S. by lifting limits of foreign investment in automobile and aircraft industries. He also outlined various measures to open up the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points or 0.72 percent at 5,301 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.



Luxury goods conglomerate LVMH soared more than 5 percent after a solid trading update.



Air France-KLM fell 1.5 percent. The airline said it estimates the impact of the seven days of strikes between Feb. 22 and April 11 at approximately 170 million euros ($209 million) on operating income.



On the data front, France's industrial production recovered in February, figures from the statistical office Insee showed. Industrial production grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to a 1.8 percent fall in January.



This was the fastest growth in four months but slower than the expected increase of 1.4 percent.



