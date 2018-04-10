

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) announced a new sales, audit and pricing model for its Digital Access licensing policies commonly known as, Indirect Access. The company said the new approach makes it easier and more transparent for customers to use and pay for SAP software licenses. The new model addresses challenges faced by some customers when it comes to pricing for Indirect/Digital Access.



Moving forward, SAP will differentiate between: Direct/Human access (existing) - which will be charged for by number of human users; and Indirect/Digital Access - that can be licensed based on transactions/documents processed by the system itself (new).



SAP began rollout of the new licensing, sales and audit policies in April 2018. The company said its existing customers can choose to remain on the current model or move to the new document-based pricing model.



