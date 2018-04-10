

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars and take other steps to further open the world's second-largest economy, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating trade conflict with the United States.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points or 0.38 percent at 7,221 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.



Vedanta shares rallied 2.5 percent. The company said it is evaluating further course of action after its application for the renewal of consent to operate its existing Smelter plant at Tuticorin (India) has been rejected for want of more clarifications.



