

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica PLC (CNA.L) reported that the price of the British Gas Standard Variable Tariff will increase on 29th May 2018 by 60 pounds to 1161 pounds, an average 5.5% rise for a typical dual fuel customer. The Group said the increase, which applies to both electricity and gas, will mean a typical dual fuel domestic customer on the SVT will pay on average 60 pounds a year more.



Mark Hodges, Chief Executive, Centrica Consumer said: 'We fully understand that any price increase adds extra pressure on customers' household bills. This increase we are announcing today is reflective of the costs we are seeing which are beyond our control. We are not raising prices for 3.7 million customers, including those currently on fixed-term deals, on a prepayment meter or who are vulnerable.'



The Group said it is targeting to deliver additional cost efficiencies of 20 pounds per dual fuel customer by 2020.



