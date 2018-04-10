

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK permanent staff placements increased sharply in March, while temporary billing growth eased to a 13-month low, the Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Tuesday.



There was a sharp growth in permanent staff placements with the pace of growth rising fractionally since February. However, temp billings grew at the weakest pace over a year.



Demand for staff grew at the softest pace for 15 months due to a weaker upturn in temporary staff positions.



At the same time, candidate availability continued a sharp decline in March, though the latest reduction was the weakest seen for one year.



Average starting salaries continued to increase sharply in March despite the rate of inflation softening to a ten-month low.



Employers are working hard to make themselves attractive to UK nationals, but they will still need temporary roles to be filled by EU nationals post-Brexit and the government must allow for this, REC director of policy Tom Hadley, said.



